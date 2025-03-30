Malaysia has officially declared Monday, March 31, 2025, as Eid Al-Fitr, marking the joyful end of Ramadan. Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, today announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Monday. With the 28th day of fasting concluding this Saturday, the nation eagerly awaits the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening—a celestial event that signals the transition from the Islamic month of Ramadan to Shawwal in the lunar calendar. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat in India Live News Updates: Ruet-e-Hilal Commitees To Make Announcement on Shawwal 1446 Crescent, Eid Ul Fitr Date After Maghrib Prayers.

Malaysia to Celebrate Hari Raya Puasa or Eid Ul Fitr on March 31

Umat Islam di Malaysia akan menyambut Hari Raya Aidilftri esok, iaitu pada 31 Mac 2025. Pengumuman tarikh Aidilfitri diumumkan oleh Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.#MeriahLainMacam#LebaranAWANI pic.twitter.com/QPB9o0NPoW — Astro AWANI (@501Awani) March 30, 2025

Eid 2025 Moon Sighting in Malaysia

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Monday (March 31), the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, has announced. 📷: RTM pic.twitter.com/wms9iaqBCx — BFM News (@NewsBFM) March 30, 2025

