The suspected Chinese spy balloon is to be shootdown soon by the US fighter jets which are visible near the east coast of the United States. Earlier, "The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR), and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort", said The FAA News in a tweet. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which is the US National Airspace System has closed its airspace over the reports of balloon. FAA shut down Charleston, Wilmington and Myrtle Beach International Airports.

Check Video of Chinese Spy Balloon:

Multiple fighter jets visible near the Chinese spy balloon, shootdown expected soon. LIVE: https://t.co/e66SdC2mUh pic.twitter.com/Um0Akh0hAa — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

Video of US Fighter Jets Shooting Chinese Spy Balloon

🚨BREAKING: The U.S. is reportedly preparing to shoot down Chinese Spy Balloon off the coast of the Carolinas pic.twitter.com/f6KE55R7a4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2023

