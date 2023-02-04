The US National Airspace System has closed Charleston International Airport, Wilmington International Airport, and Myrtle Beach International Airport over the threat of a Chinese spy balloon over the country. According The FAA says it has closed the airspace over parts of North and South Carolina until 2:45pm Eastern. The Chinese surveillance balloon is currently drifting over North Carolina.

"The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR), and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort", said The FAA News in a tweet. FAA Closes Airspace in Parts of North and South Carolina Amid Possible Plan To Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic.

