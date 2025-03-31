Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on March 30, 2025, and expressed sympathy for those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. In his post, he stated, "Our hearts go out to all those in Myanmar and Thailand affected by the devastating earthquake. Apple is donating to support relief efforts on the ground." The company's support aims to aid rescue operations and help communities to recover from the impact of the earthquake. The exact donation amount has not been disclosed. The funds is expected to go towards providing emergency assistance, medical care, and essential supplies for those affected by the disaster. Myanmar Earthquake: India Launches ‘Operation Brahma’, Sends 1st Tranche of 15 Tonnes of Relief Material (See Pics and Videos).

Apple Extends Support for Earthquake Relief in Myanmar and Thailand

Our hearts go out to all those in Myanmar and Thailand affected by the devastating earthquake. Apple is donating to support relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)