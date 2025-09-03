A 73-year-old woman in Auckland crashed her car through a bike shelter at the Matiatia Ferry Terminal before plunging into the water, in a shocking incident captured on CCTV on August 20. The video shows the car speeding across a footpath, smashing through the shelter, and nosediving into the water, sending glass and metal flying. The intoxicated driver climbed out of the sinking vehicle and was rescued by bystanders who threw life rings to pull her to safety. Police later confirmed she received an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol, recording 290mcg/L, with further charges under consideration. Craig McMillan Appointed Full-Time Assistant Coach of New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Auckland Woman Crashes Car into Ferry Terminal, Rescued

Security cameras have captured the moment a drunk driver careened off the road and through a bike shelter at a ferry terminal in Auckland. A 73-year-old woman, an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol. #carcrash #crash #auckland #newzealand pic.twitter.com/geeMWSgq06 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) September 3, 2025

