South Korea's military said on Sunday that it had detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards the sea of Japan. The missile was launched toward the sea off North Korea's east coast, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile, including one of its longest-range an intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) this month. North Korea's Nuclear Attack on United States Would Result 'In the End of Kim Regime', Says White House.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

JUST IN: North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan — BNO News (@BNONews) December 17, 2023

