Videos showing water body being contaminated in Ohio, United States has gone viral on social media. Multiple Twitter users shared videos which showed a water body being highly contaminated in Ohio. As per reports, the water contaminated after a train derailment incident. Reportedly, the water body got contaminated after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in Ohio nearly 11 days ago. While local residents have raised questioned about the health impacts of pollution that spilled into the Ohio River, a massive cleanup drive is underway to clean the water body. One user said that after he spent a day at the river, he witnessed red rash irritation on his skin besides having a sore throat and burning sensation on face and mouth. Residents of the Ohio Village Upended by a Train Derailment.

These Waterways Are Still Very Polluted

This Water Is Insanely Contaminated

Twitter User Reports Harmful Effects Caused by Contaminated Water

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)