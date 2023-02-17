Videos showing water body being contaminated in Ohio, United States has gone viral on social media. Multiple Twitter users shared videos which showed a water body being highly contaminated in Ohio. As per reports, the water contaminated after a train derailment incident. Reportedly, the water body got contaminated after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in Ohio nearly 11 days ago. While local residents have raised questioned about the health impacts of pollution that spilled into the Ohio River, a massive cleanup drive is underway to clean the water body. One user said that after he spent a day at the river, he witnessed red rash irritation on his skin besides having a sore throat and burning sensation on face and mouth. Residents of the Ohio Village Upended by a Train Derailment.

These Waterways Are Still Very Polluted

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

This Water Is Insanely Contaminated

Even MORE proof that the EPA is LYING to the people of East Palestine. THIS WATER IS INSANELY CONTAMINATED. pic.twitter.com/rNlNxxBTDd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 16, 2023

Twitter User Reports Harmful Effects Caused by Contaminated Water

Many videos going around showing the toxic water quality in East Palestine, Ohio. Few talking about the air quality. I spent the day there and afterward red rash irritation on the skin, sore throat, burning sensation on face and mouth. The government is lying to you. pic.twitter.com/Z26qAPYyKP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2023

