Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday, July 1, pending an ethics investigation over a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen. Reportedly, the court accepted a petition from 36 senators accusing the 38-year-old leader of dishonesty and violating ethical standards under the constitution. The leaked June 15 call showed Paetongtarn criticising a Thai army commander, sparking outrage in a country where the military wields strong influence. Paetongtarn has apologised, saying her comments were part of a negotiation strategy. Meanwhile, a deputy prime minister is expected to lead the government in a caretaker role during the investigation. Paetongtarn will remain in the cabinet as the new culture minister following a recent reshuffle, as per the report. PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

