Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed local satellite television channels on Saturday to "stop airing caress and hug scenes" in TV dramas. In the notification, PEMRA stated, it was receiving several complaints against such content.

“All Satellite TV channels are here h directed to refrain from airing caress/hug scenes” pic.twitter.com/ULAOfESZLf — Mirza Moiz Baig (@MoizBaig26) October 22, 2021

