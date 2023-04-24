In a shocking incident that took place in Pakistan, at least 10 people, including eight policemen were killed in a suspected suicide attack. As per reports, the suspected suicide attack took place at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat district's Kabal town. Besides 10 people who were killed, more than 20 people are said to be injured in the suspected suicide attack. Pakistan Media Watchdog Warns Cable Operators Against Airing Indian Channels.

Suspected Suicide Attack Takes Place in Pakistan

Pakistan | At least 10 people, including eight policemen, were killed and more than 20 people injured in a suspected suicide attack at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat district's Kabal town, reports Pakistan's Geo News — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

