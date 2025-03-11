The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has hijacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan, Balochistan on March 11, taking 120 passengers hostage and killing six Pakistani military personnel. The armed group, known for its insurgency against the state, warned that any military intervention would result in mass executions. The militants reportedly blew up a railway track to halt the train before taking control. The BLA claims its specialised units, Majeed Brigade, STOS, and Fateh Squad, executed the operation as part of their separatist movement. Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch confirmed the attack and vowed retaliation if security forces attempt a rescue. The situation remains tense, with Pakistani authorities yet to respond. Further developments are awaited. Balochistan Terror Attack: Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 5 Security Personnel in Turbat Province; BLA Claims Responsibility.

Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Jaffar Express in Pakistan

#BREAKING: baloch rebel group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has seized the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan and abducted over 100 passengers. Six Pakistani Military personnel killed. Fluid situation. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Pfwv1eWmD3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 11, 2025

BLA Militants Hijack Train in Balochistan

🚨🚨#BREAKING: In a disturbing development, militant group BLA claimed seizing control a train Jaffer Express in #Balochistan and made hundreds of passengers hostage. pic.twitter.com/CUN1aSmbZo — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) March 11, 2025

