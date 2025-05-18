One person is dead and 5 injured after a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers (ARC) clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday morning. The FBI has declared the incident an “intentional act of terrorism,” stating the clinic was deliberately targeted. The blast occurred around 11 a.m., with the victim found near the destroyed vehicle. Authorities have identified a person of interest but are not actively seeking additional suspects. FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis did not disclose a motive or the victim’s connection to the person of interest. Despite damage, ARC announced it will reopen Monday. Aerial images show a burned vehicle behind the clinic. The investigation remains ongoing, with federal and local agencies involved. Mexican Navy Training Ship ‘Cuauhtémoc’ Collides with Brooklyn Bridge, Search and Rescue Operations Underway; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Palm Springs Blast

BREAKING #PalmSprings / #California Reports are coming in of a large explosion in Palm Springs, there are reports of injuries. Initial video after the blast can be seen below. This is a developing story with more to follow pic.twitter.com/lunHGb9AoF — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 17, 2025

