A Mexican Navy tall ship, ARM Cuauhtémoc, struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, May 17, triggering a mass casualty response. The 147-foot mast collided with the bridge before 9 pm, reportedly while the ship traveled down the East River with 200 people aboard. At least two individuals are in critical condition, and several others are injured. Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with those seriously hurt sent to nearby hospitals. Videos on social media show the mast slamming into the bridge, shocking onlookers. Built in Spain in 1982, the Cuauhtémoc is a naval training vessel. It remains unclear why it was navigating that route. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Mexican Navy Training Ship Collides With Brooklyn Bridge

JUST IN: Search and rescue operation is underway after a ship with 200 people onboard crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. The 150 foot masts were seen colliding with the bridge. The ship, the Cuauhtémoc, was built in Spain in 1982. “Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn… pic.twitter.com/yCjdjnDSXo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2025

