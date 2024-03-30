As part of an ongoing corruption probe, Peruvian authorities conducted a search on President Dina Boluarte's residence on Saturday, March 29, 2024. About forty officials were part in the raid, which looked for undeclared Rolex watches that Boularte had not disclosed, according to a police statement. Further details on the matter are awaited. Peru Political Turmoil: Dina Boluarte Sworn in as President After Congress Voted to Impeach Pedro Castillo.

President Dina Boluarte’s Residence Raided in Peru

BREAKING: Home of Peru's president has been raided by police amid search for undeclared Rolex watches — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 30, 2024

