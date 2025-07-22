The Argentina women's national football team will look to get their third consecutive win as they will take on the Peru women's national football team in the Group A match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 22. The Argentina vs Peru Copa America Femenina 2025 Group A match will be hosted at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Quito, Ecuador

and will begin at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Argentina vs Peru Copa America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online for the Argentina vs Peru Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Toluca Win Campeon de Campeones 2025; Franco Romero, Bruno Mendez and Paulinho Score As Diablos Rojos Beat Club America.

Argentina vs Peru, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Online

El lunes arranca lleno de fútbol en la #CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 21, 2025

