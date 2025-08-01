A massive sandstorm struck the Ica region of southern Peru today, August 1, turning the skyline a dramatic orange and severely impacting visibility. Triggered by strong winds from a South Pacific anticyclone, the storm has sent thick clouds of dust billowing through the area. Videos shared on social media show terrifying scenes of the orange-tinted sky and an enormous dust cloud approaching the city. Local residents were forced indoors as gusts reached speeds of up to 50 km/h, according to Peru's national weather service. Transport has been disrupted, and emergency alerts have been issued. Peru Road Accident: 18 Killed As Double-Decker Bus Travelling From Lima to Amazon Overturns on Highway in Andes.

Massive Sandstorm Turns Peru Sky Orange

NEW - Strong winds from a South Pacific anticyclone triggered a massive sand and dust storm in southern Peru pic.twitter.com/LqcbcCAYCv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 1, 2025

Dust Storm Hits Southern Peru

AVISO 💨 Impactante tormenta de arena hoy en Ica, Perú 🇵🇪 Especialistas la califican de fenómeno nunca antes visto, la gente tuvo que usar cubrebocas para salir a la calle. Vía @LaCronicaDeHoy pic.twitter.com/faaeBNwKtT — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) August 1, 2025

Ica Choked by Intense Sandstorm

A massive sandstorm is currently sweeping through the Ica region in southern Peru, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting transportation. Powerful winds are lifting huge clouds of dust, forcing residents to seek shelter. While sandstorms are not unheard of in the area,… pic.twitter.com/rAAWmBg7Gi — WorldWatchYASS (@Yass_Smith) July 31, 2025

