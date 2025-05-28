Charlotte May Lee, a 21-year-old former flight attendant from South London, faces up to 25 years in prison in Sri Lanka after being caught allegedly smuggling 45 kg of “kush” — a synthetic drug reportedly made using human bones. She was arrested at Colombo’s Bandaranaike Airport earlier this month. With a street value of USD 3.3 million (INR 28 crore), the drug is linked to hundreds of deaths in West Africa, prompting a state of emergency in Sierra Leone. Lee claims the drugs were planted in her suitcase during travel from Thailand, where her visa had expired. Now held in a jail north of Colombo, she told the Daily Mail she knows who framed her but has not revealed names. Customs officials released photos with the seized drugs. Her lawyer confirmed she had no prior knowledge of the contents. Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Caught Smuggling 124 Cocaine Capsules Worth INR 9.73 Crore in Her Body, Arrested at Mumbai International Airport.

UK Woman Held in Sri Lanka for Smuggling Deadly ‘Kush’ Drug Made with Human Bones

🇱🇰 Ex-Flight Attendant Caught with 101 Pounds of Drugs at Sri Lanka Airport ✈️ 🔹 The Arrest: Charlotte May Lee, a 21-year-old former British flight attendant, was arrested on May 12 at Colombo International Airport, Sri Lanka, after authorities found 46 kilograms (101 pounds)… pic.twitter.com/jkpXRMR2bA — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) May 27, 2025

