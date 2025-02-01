A private Learjet 55 crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, January 31, setting homes ablaze and unleashing a massive fireball. Dashcam footage captured the exact moment the aircraft went down, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. The jet had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on a medical assignment to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. t Reports indicate that all six people on board were killed, while multiple victims on the ground are feared injured. Reports suggest the plane struck multiple buildings before impact, intensifying the devastation. Emergency crews are on the scene, battling the fire and assessing casualties. Philadelphia Plane Crash: Small Aircraft Enroute to Springfield Crashes Near Roosevelt Mall, Triggering Massive Fire, US FAA Orders Probe by NTSB (Watch Videos).

Philadelphia Plane Crash: Jet Explodes Near Roosevelt Mall

Witness video provided to me second after plane crash in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/3e07hlWvkb — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 1, 2025

Learjet 55 Crash Caught on Video, Homes Set Ablaze

JUST IN: New footage shows the moment a private jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia. The Learjet 55 reportedly departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly before it crashed. According to police, the plane was on a "medical assignment" and was headed to… pic.twitter.com/qv932zPze1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2025

Dashcam Captures Fiery Plane Crash in Philadelphia

NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia. At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025

