A Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, January 24, the authorities said. "A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in Russia's Belgorod region. Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball. The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people and can carry up to 90 passengers," Reuters said. Afghanistan Plane Crash: Aircraft Crashing in Badakhshan Was Air Ambulance Flying From Thailand to Moscow, Says Civil Aviation Ministry.

Plane Crash in Russia

Reuters reports - A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in Russia's Belgorod region. Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and… — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Russia Plane Crash

BREAKING: Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, reports of many dead pic.twitter.com/Gb6NChFr6Y — BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)