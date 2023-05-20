Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year. “PM Narendra Modi held talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan’s Hiroshima to attend the G7 Summit. PM Narendra Modi Meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo and His Wife at G7 Summit in Japan (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the #G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan This is the first meeting between the 2 leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year. pic.twitter.com/QRcf1E5PfW — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

PM Modi, President Zelensky Hold Talks:

PM Narendra Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G-7 Summit in #Hiroshima, Japan (Pics source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/Uh9k1SLGTE — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)