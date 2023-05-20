Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the G7 Summit 2023 in Japan met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife in Hiroshima. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi shared a few pictures from his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife. "India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," PM Modi said in his tweet. Earlier in the day, a video of PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greeting each other warmly and sharing a hug as they met in Hiroshima, Japan went viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi Hugs Joe Biden Video: Indian Prime Minister Shares a Hug With US President As They Meet in Hiroshima, Japan.

PM Modi Meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife in Hiroshima, Japan. "India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," the Prime Minister tweets. pic.twitter.com/l7xcCpC1Uo — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

