Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Papua New Guinea, received a guard of honour upon arriving at Port Moresby. PM Modi was welcomed by his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape and others on his arrival. This visit is important and holds crucial value as this is the first tour of PM Modi and the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. PM Narendra Modi Concludes His Japan Visit, Leaves for Papua New Guinea.

PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour:

PM Shri @narendramodi receives Guard of Honor on his arrival at Port Moresby. https://t.co/brySOQOBdO — BJP (@BJP4India) May 21, 2023

