Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the G7 Summit on Sunday concluded his Japan visit. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi said, "It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them." PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the government of Japan. "Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while," PM Modi said. PM Modi Foreign Visits 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Receive Many ‘Rare’ Honours During His Three-Nation Tour.

PM Modi Concludes Japan Visit

