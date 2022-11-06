A passenger plane crash-landed into Lake Victoria north-western town of Bukoba in Tanzania. As per the reports, the Precision Air flight was going from Das es Salaam to Bukoba when it reportedly encountered a storm and heavy rains. Reportedly, out of 49, more than 20 passengers have been rescued. Russia Plane Crash: Military Plane Crashes in Residential Area of Yeysk City (Watch Video).

Passenger Plane Meets With Accident:

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria while trying to land in Tanzania; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/EpRrgPvAVB — BNO News (@BNONews) November 6, 2022

Precision Air Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzania's Precision Air plane crash lands into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land at Bukoba Airport. Reports say the crash was occasioned by bad weather; rescue efforts of 49 passengers on board underway. 📹: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/BZsSbRdQIi — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 6, 2022

