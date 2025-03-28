Ray Holmberg, an 81-year-old former state senator, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with minors. Holmberg, who served 45 years in the North Dakota Senate, pleaded guilty last year to engaging in illicit sexual activity. During the sentencing hearing, which included victim statements and testimony, Judge Daniel Hovland emphasized Holmberg's continued threat to underage boys and described his actions as "egregious and despicable." Despite the defense's request for a shorter sentence due to Holmberg's age and health, the judge deemed a lesser sentence insufficient as a deterrent against similar crimes. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

Former North Dakota Lawmaker Sentenced to 10 Years for Sex Crimes

NEW: Former Republican state senator Ray Holmberg sentenced to 10 years in prison for traveling to Europe over a dozen times to rpe young boys. The North Dakota man previously pleaded guilty to traveling with the intent of engaging in illicit sxual activity. Prosecutors say… pic.twitter.com/38XLiaozV1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)