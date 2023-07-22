India has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice in an effort to reduce local inflation, increasing concerns about potential future hikes in the price of food globally only days after Russia's cancellation of a significant grain agreement drove wheat and maize prices soaring. Meanwhile, at various grocery stores in the United States, people were seen lining up to buy the maximum allowed quantity of rice and other food items. Government Prohibits Export of Non-Basmati White Rice, Says DGFT Notification.

People Line Up at Grocery Stores to Buy Rice in the US

Rice demand and Madness in USA..after India Govt Imposes Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports! People are taking breaks from work and lining up at grocery stores,buying maximum allowed quantities. Desi stores in US have already increased the price of rice bags..🤔#USA #RiceDemand pic.twitter.com/Wwx5JFAK9B — Venugopal Reddy Chenchu (NRI TDP, USA) (@venuchenchu) July 22, 2023

