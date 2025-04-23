Romanian politician Cristian Porneala, a former official, allegedly died by suicide after accusing the country’s intelligence agencies of being involved in organised crime. In a shocking video released shortly before his death, Porneala accused the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) of being deeply involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, and running the underworld. He claimed that these institutions, which were supposed to serve and protect citizens, had become exploitative organisations. He further alleged in the video that the intelligence services had accumulated excessive power and were now controlling Romania's underworld. The video, which garnered widespread attention, was posted just before Porneală reportedly jumped to his death from his apartment window. Authorities have not yet provided an official statement on the incident. Dutch Woman Zoraya Ter Beek Chooses Euthanasia at Age 28, Know Why.

Cristian Porneala Accuses Intel Agencies of Organised Crimes

Cristian Porneala Dies By Suicide

🇷🇴 ROMANIAN POLITICIAN ACCUSES INTEL AGENCIES OF CRIME—THEN DIES BY SUICIDE?! Cristian Porneală, a former Romanian official, released a video accusing the country’s intelligence agencies—the SRI (domestic) and SIE (foreign)—of deep criminal involvement. Cristian Porneală: “The… https://t.co/STZQrpfnLg pic.twitter.com/PicOR1FdwA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)