Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday released an 11-minute audio file as his first message since halting the mutiny in Russia. In his speech, the Wagner Group Chief said that his march on Moscow showed 'serious security problems in the country'. Yevgeny Prigozhin also said that he 'did not want to shed Russian blood' nor did the rebellion seek to overthrow Russia's leadership. Yevgeny Prigozhin's message comes a few hours after a throwback picture of Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with Russian President Vladimir Putin went viral on social media. The picture from 2010 shows Prigozhin showing Putin around a food catering factory. Vladimir Putin-Yevgeny Prigozhin Together in Throwback Photo From 2010 Going Viral After Wagner Group's Open Revolt Against Russian President!.

Wagner Head Prigozhin Releases 11-Minute Audio File

BREAKING: Wagner Group chief Prigozhin says his march on Moscow showed 'serious security problems in the country' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 26, 2023

