The mercenary Wagner force took Rostov-on-Don and marched towards Moscow on Saturday, causing dramatic changes in Russia. The soldiers only withdrew after Yevgeny Prigozhin, their commander, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a supporter of Vladimir Putin, reached an agreement. Meanwhile, a pic from 2010 when Prigozhin, the current chief of Wagner Group, was showing Putin around a food catering factory has been doing rounds on social media. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Makes First Public Appearance Since Wagner Group's Revolt, Seen Meeting Troops in Ukraine (Watch Video).

Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin Viral Pic

Photo from 2010 when Yevgeny Prigozhin (right), the current chief of Wagner Group, was showing Vladimir Putin around a food catering factory. pic.twitter.com/zd0wBHDYX0 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 25, 2023

