500-kg Russian bomb FAB-500 fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode amid the Russian and Ukraine war.

Russia has dropped powerful bombs on residential areas of the city of Chernihiv, a regional official said. Vyacheslav Chaus posted a photo of what he said was an undetonated FAB-500, a Soviet-designed 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) air-dropped bomb.

Here is the Image:

This horrific 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode. Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children. Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something! pic.twitter.com/3Re0jlaKEL — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 6, 2022

