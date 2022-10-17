Russian army draft offices will close in Moscow on Monday, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced, saying the Kremlin’s mobilization quotas to recruit reservists to fight in Ukraine had been completed in the capital. The mayor said that the task of partial mobilisation which was announced just over a month ago in the city has been completed in full. Disturbing Video: Men in Russia Breaking Body Parts to Avoid Forced Military Mobilization by President Vladimir Putin

Military Draft Offices to Close in Moscow:

#BREAKING Military draft offices in Moscow to close today (Monday), Kremlin's 'partial mobilisation' quotas 'completed' in capital: mayor pic.twitter.com/J5gGTcC26V — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 17, 2022

