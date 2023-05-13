A Russian helicopter crashed in Crimea during a training flight on Saturday, killing both pilots. The crash occurred at 3.42 pm (1242 GMT), and the helicopter was flying without weapons, reported news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying. An investigation was opened to confirm the cause of the crash, which occurred in the Dzhankoi region of northern Crimea. Russia Plane Crash: Military Plane Crashes in Residential Area of Yeysk City (Watch Video).

Russia’s Military Helicopter Crashes:

