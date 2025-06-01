In what is now being called Russia’s Pearl Harbour, Ukraine’s SBU launched over 100 drones in the “Spider Web” operation, striking four Russian airbases deep inside Russia earlier today, June 1. The attack targeted and reportedly destroyed more than 40 aircraft, including nuclear-capable Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as A-50 early warning planes. The airbases hit were Belaya (Irkutsk), Olenya (Murmansk), Dyagilevo (Ryazan), and Ivanovo, located thousands of kilometres from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials described the strike as “strategic bombers burning en masse,” dealing a severe blow to Russia’s air power. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Russian Air Bases in Irkutsk and Murmansk, Videos Surface.

Ukraine Destroys Tu-95, Tu-22M3 in ‘Spider Web’ Drone Strike

🚨 Biggest Ukrainian Drone Strike since Beginning of the Russian War 🚨 In a stunning operation codenamed Spider Web, Ukraine’s SBU launched over 100 drones, striking 4 Russian airbases, destroying 40+ aircraft, incl. nuclear-capable Tu-95 & Tu-22M3 bombers. Targets: 📍Belaya… — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) June 1, 2025

Tu-95, Tu-22M3 Bombers Hit in Ukraine Drone Raid

Russia's most sophisticated fighter jets were exposed by Ukraine's drone barrage Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 nuclear capable bombers were reportedly hit A-50 early warning aircraft were also hit Very alarming vulnerabilities for Russia's aerial defenses — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 1, 2025

Russia’s Pearl Harbour

Ukraine today carried out one of the most impressive and significant operations of the war, with cargo containers outside of several airbases across Russia opening to reveal dozens of remote-controlled fpv drones which were used to target military aircraft at each of the bases.… pic.twitter.com/185L1V5dOY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 1, 2025

