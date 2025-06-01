In what is now being called Russia’s Pearl Harbour, Ukraine’s SBU launched over 100 drones in the “Spider Web” operation, striking four Russian airbases deep inside Russia earlier today, June 1. The attack targeted and reportedly destroyed more than 40 aircraft, including nuclear-capable Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as A-50 early warning planes. The airbases hit were Belaya (Irkutsk), Olenya (Murmansk), Dyagilevo (Ryazan), and Ivanovo, located thousands of kilometres from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials described the strike as “strategic bombers burning en masse,” dealing a severe blow to Russia’s air power. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Russian Air Bases in Irkutsk and Murmansk, Videos Surface.

Ukraine Destroys Tu-95, Tu-22M3 in ‘Spider Web’ Drone Strike

Tu-95, Tu-22M3 Bombers Hit in Ukraine Drone Raid

Russia’s Pearl Harbour

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)