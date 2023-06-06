Sam Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, has sparked controversy with his statement that "temples are not going to create jobs" in an event in the US that also had Rahul Gandhi as an attendee. “We have a problem with unemployment, inflation, education and health. No one talks about these things. But everyone talks about Ram, Hanuman, and mandir. I have said that temples are not going to create jobs,” Pitroda said. The statement of the senior Congress leader has drew flak from the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, "Sam’s intention to spew venom on Hindus and denigrate Temples, which have sustained civilisations, not just economies, was perhaps to please the coordinators of the program in NY and the audience they may have drawn in." 'Rahul Gandhi Go Back' Video: Sikh Group Protests Against Congress Leader in New York Ahead of His Address to Indian Diaspora in US.

Sam Pitroda Temple Remark Video:

“Venom on Hindus and Denigrate Temples”:

Sam Pitroda, an associate of Rajiv Gandhi, is as clueless as vicious. He can baby sit his colleague’s overgrown son but need not berate India, of which he has no clue… For instance, retail inflation in India is down to 4.7% in April 2023, lowest in 18 months. Wholesale… pic.twitter.com/XhLzUpCOOQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 5, 2023

