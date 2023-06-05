Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a 10-day trip to the United States received a mixed welcome in New York. A video going viral on social media showed members of a Sikh group asking the Congress leader to "go back" while others welcomed him with a big heart in New York. The incident is said to have taken place in New York ahead of Rahul Gandhi's address to the Indian diaspora. Rahul Gandhi US Trip Video: Congress Leader Receives Warm Welcome on Arriving in San Francisco.

Members of Sikh Group Ask Rahul Gandhi To "Go Back"

VIDEO | Members of a Sikh group asked Rahul Gandhi to "go back" while others welcomed him with a big heart in New York, USA ahead of the Congress leader's address to the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/8hTMjAyRuU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)