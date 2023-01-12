⚡️Satellite imagery shows magnitude of destruction in Soledar.



New images published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar shows Soledar, Donestk Oblast after Jan. 10, 2023, revealing apartment buildings that have been completely destroyed.



Photos: Maxar Technologies pic.twitter.com/v46v0kVe28— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 12, 2023

