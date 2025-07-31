In a scene that seemed straight out of the "Final Destination" film, a terrifying amusement park accident in Saudi Arabia left at least 23 people injured after the "360 Degrees" ride snapped mid-air at Green Mountain Park in Taif. The ride’s central pole broke into two, throwing riders several meters away and causing moderate to severe injuries, with three critically hurt. A terrifying video surfaced online showing the pole recoil and the ride collapse while passengers were still seated, with screams and chaos following.. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to assist the injured, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Dust Storm Hits Saudi Arabia: Apocalyptic Scenes Emerge As Massive Sandstorm Envelops Riyadh, Mecca and Other Cities; Residents Forced To Remain Indoors (Watch Videos).

360-Degree Ride Breaks in Taif Park

ياساتر يارب انهم بخير وسلامة هذي العاب في منتزه الجبل الاخضر في الطائف طاحت اليوم عليهم وفيها ناس يلعبون شوفوا اللي طار يارب مافيه شيء وبخير وسليم 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/D8dN8WHgRO — عبدالىىىلام الحارثي (@alharthi_26) July 31, 2025

Amusement Ride Snaps in Taif, Injures 23

سقوط إحدى ألعاب الملاهي في منتزه الجبل الأخضر بمنطقة #الهدا في #الطائف وأسفر الحادث عن 23 إصابة، بينها 3 حالات خطيرة. pic.twitter.com/7F4ToulJRx — مجتمعنا (@KSASociety) July 30, 2025

