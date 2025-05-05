A blinding wave of dust engulfed Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 4, as a powerful sandstorm reduced visibility in Riyadh, Mecca, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Al Qassim. The storm's fierce winds created apocalyptic scenes, with the iconic skyline of Riyadh obscured in thick, swirling clouds of dust. Roads became eerily empty as residents were forced to remain indoors for safety. The storm swept across multiple regions, including Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Al Qassim, leaving widespread disruption in its wake. The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings of near-zero visibility and urged residents to stay updated on weather conditions. With no sign of slowing, the massive sandstorm continues to wreak havoc across the kingdom. Saudi Arabia: Family Goes Missing in Desert After Their Car Gets Stuck in Sand, Survives by Drinking Water From Vehicle's Radiator and Eating Plant Leaves; Rescued After 24 Hours (See Pics).

Apocalyptic Sandstorm Hits Saudi Arabia

#BREAKING Blinding wave of dust swallows Saudi Arabia's capital A powerful sandstorm engulfs Riyadh, shrouding its iconic skyline in thick, swirling clouds. Life grinds to a halt Visibility plunges. Roads empty. Residents locked indoors The storm sweeps across Jazan, Asir, Al… pic.twitter.com/TbAL24K9u2 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 5, 2025

