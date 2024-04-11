South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo offered to resign Thursday after the conservative ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections 2024. Along with the PM, senior officials offered to resign en masse after the poll defeat. The results of Wednesday’s elections were a huge political blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol, likely setting back his domestic agenda and leaving him facing an intensifying political offensive by his liberal opponents during his remaining three years in office. South Korean Opposition Set for Landslide Victory in Parliamentary Elections.

South Korea PM Han Duck-soo Offers To Resign

BREAKING: South Korea's Prime Minister offers resignation after his party was defeated in elections — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 11, 2024

