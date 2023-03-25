Firefighters in Spain are working to control a blaze that has destroyed 4,000 hectares of forest, according to a report in Reuters. The firefighters on Saturday said that they had stopped Spain's first major wildfire of the year from spreading further through the eastern Valencia region. The blaze has destroyed more than 4,000 hectares (9,884 acres) of forest and forced 1,500 residents to abandon their homes. 200 People Evacuated as Fire Engulfs Migrant Camp in Spain.

Firefighters Working To Control Blaze in Spain

Spain firefighters working to control blaze that has destroyed 4,000 hectares https://t.co/HLoRvwdrhv pic.twitter.com/HXEShtjtEP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2023

