A fire broke out late Friday night at the Mosque–Cathedral of Córdoba in Spain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the country’s most iconic landmarks. The blaze, reported around 9 pm local time, started in a lateral chapel and is suspected to have been triggered by a battery malfunction in a cleaning machine, though the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters rushed to the scene, battling flames and thick smoke seen billowing from the historic structure. Originally constructed as a mosque in 785 CE under the Umayyad Caliphate, the building was converted into a Roman Catholic cathedral in 1236 after the Christian reconquest. It remains an active Catholic place of worship while preserving much of its original Islamic architecture. US Fire: Several Feared Dead As Massive Blaze Erupts at Nursing Home in Massachusetts’ Fall River, Rescue Operation Underway.

Cordoba Fire

JUST IN: Massive fire breaks out at the iconic Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba in Spain. It was initially constructed in 784 as a mosque and later converted into a cathedral in 1236.pic.twitter.com/MJGJO8ab7e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 8, 2025

