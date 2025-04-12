In a revolting incident from Spain, a Chinese restaurant in Madrid's Usera district was caught serving street pigeons disguised as duck meat. The eatery, named Jin Gu, was raided by police in March after suspicions arose, and what followed shocked even seasoned officers. Authorities discovered plucked and roasted pigeons ready to be served, meat hung on clothes horses, and disturbing unhygienic conditions throughout the premises. Officers found ingredients stored in a toilet, rat traps in the kitchen, and a hidden cockroach-infested room. The stench of rotten seafood reportedly filled the air, making it unbearable to enter. Shockingly, the restaurant lacked proper refrigeration, with unlabelled meat and fish kept without thermometers. The owners are now under investigation for serving illegal food items and violating health and safety regulations. Spain Shocker: At Least 30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Ski Resort in Astún (Watch Video).

Chinese Restaurant in Spain Shut for Serving Street Pigeons as Duck

Cops Find Rotten Meat, Rat Traps in Madrid Restaurant

🇪🇸 | ¡Asqueroso! — Autoridades clausuran un restaurante chino en Madrid con 300 kilos de comida podrida. Mataban palomas a patadas y las servían como pato laqueado.pic.twitter.com/7YhMBQ0qjR — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) April 8, 2025

