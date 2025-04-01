Environmental activists targeted Tesla stores across Sweden, spray-painting the buildings in protest against Elon Musk. The demonstrators accused Musk and Tesla of ignoring labor rights and environmental concerns while expanding the company's operations. The protest took place in multiple cities, with activists covering Tesla showrooms in graffiti and slogans calling for sustainable practices. According to local reports, the activists also demanded better working conditions for Tesla employees, echoing an ongoing labor dispute in Sweden between Tesla and trade unions. ‘It’s Going To Be Mars America,’ Elon Musk’s Mission To Take Humanity to the Red Planet Triggers Reactions Online, Watch Video.

