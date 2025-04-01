Elon Musk and his mission for humanity to colonise Mars is not unknown. With the help of his company SpaceX’s massive starship rocket, the entrepreneur is hoping to build an entire city on the Red Planet. His recent comments at a Wisconsin rally went viral, reaffirming his commitment to the SpaceX Mars colonisation program. While addressing the crowd, he said, “I will die in America. I’m not going anywhere. I might go to Mars, but that will be part of America.” Followed by the same, another audio of Musk has gone viral, garnering traction online. He can be heard saying, “The thing that I hope to do one day, is to take humanity to Mars.” He added, “We will plant the American flag on Mars and it’s going to be Mars America.” The video has since gone viral and triggered varied reactions online, with a section of X (formerly Twitter) users praising his commitment to the space mission, while others criticising it, noting that “no nation can ‘own’ space.” SpaceX Fram2 Mission: ‘First Time Humans Have Been in Orbit Around the Poles of Earth’, Says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s Mission To Take Humanity To Mars

🚨 ELON MUSK: "We will plant the American flag on Mars and it's going to be Mars America!" pic.twitter.com/y6DIaAASGt — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 1, 2025

Here's How the Internet Reacted!

“There is no claim for sovereignty in space; no nation can ‘own’ space, the Moon or any other body.” — Matt | The Mini-Retirement Maximalist (@TheMattViera) April 1, 2025

Netizens Seem Curious!

Elon’s aiming for the stars—literally. What’s the real reason behind Mars colonization? — Priyanshu Jha | System Guy (@humpriyanshuu) April 1, 2025

Nicknames Coming Up Already?

Off To Mars!

Off to Mars we go then! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oOGpTytUbw — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) April 1, 2025

