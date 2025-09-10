Elisabet Lann, Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, collapsed on stage during her first press conference in Stockholm, with the shocking moment caught on video and quickly going viral online. The video shows Lann finishing her remarks before suddenly losing balance, bringing down the podium as stunned officials and journalists rushed to her aid. Energy Minister Ebba Busch was seen helping her, while Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also moved toward the scene. Lann later returned to reassure the press that the episode was caused by low blood sugar and that she was feeling fine. The incident came just hours after she succeeded Acko Ankarberg Johansson, who resigned unexpectedly a day earlier. Massive Fireball Likely Caused by Meteor Streaks Across Sky Over Sweden and Åland Islands in Broad Daylight; Video Goes Viral.

Elisabet Lann Faints During First Press Conference in Stockholm

🚨 Sweden’s new Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during a live press conference on her first day in office She briefly lost consciousness and was helped by Energy Minister Ebba Busch Lann returned within minutes saying it was due to low blood sugar, assuring the press… pic.twitter.com/e9aSXzyfDt — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 9, 2025

