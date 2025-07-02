A massive fireball, likely caused by a meteor, was seen streaking across the skies over Sweden and the Åland Islands in broad daylight on July 1. The rare daytime phenomenon was visible from areas near Stockholm and parts of Sweden’s eastern archipelago. Eyewitnesses captured the blazing object on camera, with videos now going viral on social media. The bright flash and sudden trail across the blue sky stunned netizens, sparking speculation. Reports suggest that this was likely caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. Pakistan: ‘Fireball’ Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Karachi, Videos Go Viral.

Fireball Streaks Over Sweden Sky

WATCH 🚨 Giant fireball seen shooting across sky over Sweden pic.twitter.com/nsX4yePl2u — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 2, 2025

Bright Fireball Seen in Daylight

Another angle of the Meteorite/bolide across åland Islands and Sweden's archipelago pic.twitter.com/tT61Dhc33Y — StrandenWX (@StrandenWX) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)