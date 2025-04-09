US President Donald Trump imposed a massive 104% Tariff on China after the country retaliated against the 34% tariff increase. US Tariffs have started impacting the economies of several countries and their stock market. However, despite the 104% hike in Trump tariffs, China's stock market kept rising. The SSE Index or SSE Composite Index (SHA: 000001), representing all the stocks traded at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, showed that the market started witnessing growth within a day. China recently vowed to fight US tariffs till the end. ‘There’s No Need To Retaliate With Tariffs, Which Hurts Themselves’, Says Economist Peter Schiff to China as US Tariffs War Escalates With Country.

China's Stock Market Rose Amid 104% Trump Tariffs

JUST IN: 🇨🇳🇺🇸 China's stock market rises despite 104% tariff from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/vybZxqPp0h — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)