US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump would not increase if countries did not retaliate against them. This comes just after China, on Wednesday, April 9, hit back at Donald Trump's 104% tariffs with its own additional tariffs of 84%, up from the previous 34%, on all American goods. Tariff War: China Hits Back at US President Donald Trump, Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on American Goods.

'US Tariffs Will Not Go Up for Countries Not Retaliating', Says Treasury Chief

