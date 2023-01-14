Tesla has cut the prices of its top-selling vehicles in the United States and Europe. The automaker's website showed price cuts by as much as 20%, after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries https://t.co/umN7QVMBHG pic.twitter.com/7z6HN4lLP5— Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2023

