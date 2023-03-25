Bordeaux town hall has been set on fire by protesters who are furious about the France's plans to raise the pension age. Video on social media showed flames engulfing the building’s front doors, as cheers can be heard from a crowd of people gathered in the town square. The unrest in France was sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. France Pension Protests: Paris Burning in Violent Clashes Between Protesters and Riot Police During Pension Reform Agitation (Watch Video).

France Pension Protest

The city hall of Bordeaux was set ablaze, Eye-witness footage showed flames ravaging the main door of the building as people looked on, protests raged across France against the government's plans to raise the retirement age https://t.co/ZOlnV8Y0Ogpic.twitter.com/lSOeuGYChd — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2023

